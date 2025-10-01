Zubeen's Memorial In Karnataka? What DY CM D.K. Shivakumar Said In Jorhat?

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar, along with Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi, arrived in Jorhat today to pay tribute to Assam’s beloved musical icon, Zubeen Garg.

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar hailed Zubeen as “the ambassador of Assam” whose music has transcended boundaries of language and geography. “Zubeen is immortal in his music, culture, and tradition. His contributions cannot be erased from the history of Indian music. People across the world, in more than 40 languages, admire his art. Even in Kannada, people cherish his songs,” he said.

The Karnataka Deputy CM recalled that during the Congress Working Committee meeting held in Patna, Bihar, Rahul Gandhi had moved a condolence resolution in honour of Zubeen, reflecting the party’s collective grief. “We all stand in solidarity with him. His cultural legacy will remain eternal,” Shivakumar added.

Highlighting the emotional connection between the people of Assam and Karnataka, Shivakumar revealed that he had received numerous calls from Assamese residents in Bengaluru who were deeply moved by his visit to Assam. “There are more than five lakh people from the Northeast working in Karnataka. They are disciplined, hardworking, and culturally rooted. Our bond with Assam will only grow stronger,” he assured.

Shivakumar further announced that the Karnataka government would extend support to Assamese people in the state. “They are even asking for land, and as soon as I return, I will take a decision. The Karnataka government will contribute and ensure that our cultural bond strengthens further,” he said.

Expressing his condolences, the Deputy CM offered prayers for strength to Zubeen Garg’s family and fans. “For all the family members and fans of Zubeen, we pray for strength, and may his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Zubeen Garg, whose music career spanned over three decades, continues to be mourned as one of Assam’s greatest cultural icons, remembered for his versatility and immense contribution to Indian music.