Journalist Among Several Killed in Tragic Road Accidents Across Assam
Amid festivities to welcome the upcoming New Year, tragic road accidents were reported across Assam on Saturday claiming the lives of several people and injuring many others, reports emerged.
In Guwahati’s Dharapur, a journalist lost his life while three others were critically injured after a speeding dumper truck lost its control and ramped into an Alto car.
The deceased journalist has been identified as Partha Pratim Das, a resident of Mirza, reports said. Reportedly, the other persons are undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a critical condition.
In another incident, a bike rider was killed on the spot after a four-wheeler hit him from behind at Borongabari in Gohpur earlier today, reports said.
The deceased has been identified as Fatik Hazarika, sources said.
Meanwhile, a person lost his life and a woman was injured in a tragic road accident in Dhubri’s Pukalagi. The deceased has been identified as Rafiqul Islam and the injured woman is Arjina Bibi, sources said.
The mishap occurred after the duo that was on a scooty hit a truck after losing control.
In another incident, a person tragically lost his life while trying to save the life of a pedestrian at the National Highway 37 in Tezpur on Saturday. The deceased man has been identified as Nur Kalam, sources said.