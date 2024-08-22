Journalist Bodies Slam Assam CM's Communal Spin To Reporter's Query

The Gauhati Press Club and the Assam Women Journalists' Forum took cognisance and condemned Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's communal spin to a reporter's question during a recent interaction.
The incident occurred when a reporter asked the Chief Minister a question on hills being cut in his constituency. Sarma quickly attached the question to the ongoing row involving USTM and went on to invoke his religious identity.
In a statement, the Gauhati Press Club said, "The honorable Chief Minister brought up the journalist’s religious identity during a press interaction on August 21, which was unrelated to the discussion at hand." They also called on political leaders to refrain from making such comments in the future.
Meanwhile, raising concerns on the matter, AWJF said, "A journalist’s duty is to ask questions. To answer or not is the prerogative of the person being asked the question. However, in this case, the concerned journalist’s question was pulled out of context, with his religious identity foregrounded without any conceivable reason."
"This is deeply concerning, and AWJF appeals to all stakeholders and those in positions of authority to avoid making such comments in the future so that journalists can carry on with their duties and responsibilities without fear," their statement added, urging editors of news organisations to take a stand in case their scribes come under attack.
Notably, Himanta Biswa Sarma recently accompanied Mission Ranjan Das and Rameswar Teli to file their nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Courted by reporters, he addressed a host of issues on the occasion.
During the interaction, a journalist asked Sarma about the ongoing hill cutting in his own constituency. To this, the Chief Minister replied, "We have to stop cutting of hills. If you supply footage, we will stop it. Why are you merging the USTM issue with Mandakata [where cutting of hills is going on]? Why are you trying to save USTM? You have been told to ask questions on Mandakata. What is the connection between flooding in Guwahati and the Mandakata issue? Your brains have been poisoned. How will our civilization survive like this?"
On being told that the question was regarding environmental impacts, Sarma said, "I am not concerned about it. My issue is about flooding in Guwahati," and proceeded to ask the reporter's name. He then repeatedly targeted his religious identity asking whether the indigenous community would be allowed to survive in Assam.