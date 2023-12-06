Assam

Journalist from Assam's Naharkatia Joins ULFA-I

The journalist has been identified as Bidyut Mahanta
In a sensational incident, a journalist from Naharkatia in Assam's Dibrugarh district allegedly joined the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), reports said on Wednesday.

The journalist has been identified as Bidyut Mahanta, sources said. As per reports, he was a journalist at a daily newspaper.

He informed about the same through a social media post on Wednesday.

In October this year, a youth from the Borpathar locality of Dibrugarh joined the outfit. The youth who joined the militant outfit has been identified as Palash Konwar of Damoikhati in Dibrugarh.

