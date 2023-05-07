Journalist Rupam Barua Conferred With Narad Jayanti Award 2023

Speaking about India’s first Hindi weekly titled Udant Martand (The Rising Sun), which was published by Jugal Kishore Shukla from Kolkata, Narendra Kumar revealed that it was launched on the auspicious occasion of Narad Jayanti (30 May 1826). He admitted that even today a large number of journalists try to avoid identifying Narad as the first successful communicator across the globe. However, he observed that Narad Jayanti celebrations in various parts of India have gained public support in recent years.

