Why Did Assam CID Question Two Journalists in the Zubeen Garg Death Case?

The Assam Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday summoned two journalists, Pranoy Bordoloi and Sarswat Goswami, for questioning in connection with the death of singer-actor Zubeen Garg.
Of the two, Goswami appeared before the CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) and submitted his statement. Speaking to reporters afterwards, the Delhi-based journalist said he had shared all details of what he witnessed at the hospital after Garg’s death, along with videos and other material collected during news coverage. He also handed over documents related to his trip to Singapore, undertaken shortly after the incident. Goswami added that he is ready to cooperate further if summoned again.
Goswami, who works with a private satellite channel, had travelled to Singapore immediately following Garg’s death, citing that his tourist visa was valid. However, he later returned due to legal restrictions on reporting under a tourist visa.
Later in the day, senior journalist and editor-in-chief Pranoy Bordoloi also appeared before the CID. He told reporters that CID SP Tarun Goyal had asked him to provide a statement on October 2, but due to a bereavement in his family, he could only appear on October 4.
“I visited the hospital in Singapore after Zubeen Garg’s death and reported what I saw and what I did not see. I have been in journalism for 35 years, and everyone knows I work with honesty and impartiality. There is nothing to hide,” Bordoloi said. He added that, contrary to claims, he had already reported the events on his channel and shared details on social media.
Reports suggest another journalist has also been summoned by the CID but has not yet appeared.
