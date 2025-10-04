“Shoot to Kill” Demand From Shrinkhal Chaliha Over Zubeen Garg’s Death

Self-styled Assamese nationalist leader Shrinkhal Chaliha has called for a “shoot to kill” directive against the prime accused in the murder of singer Zubeen Garg. Speaking to media persons from Zubeen Garg's funeral site in Sonapur, Chaliha demanded immediate and strict action, questioning why the accused, remain untroubled.

Chaliha said, “This is the first time I have seen a funeral site turn into a prayer site. My bond with Zubeen Da cannot be explained. We have been urging the Assam Chief Minister for ‘shoot to kill’. Those two prime accused in Zubeen Garg’s murder should be dealt with strictly. Assam Police must fire two more bullets at these two individuals.”

Shrinkhal Chaliha further questioned the state government’s handling of the Zubeen Garg's daeth case, invoking past precedents under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“During CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s tenure we saw many encounters, so why not apply the same here? How can people whom the public of Assam has effectively sentenced to death still live peacefully? That is our question to the Chief Minister," he added.

Various organizations across Assam have been demanding accountability from the state government over the death of singer Zubeen Garg. Calls for a transparent investigation and swift action against those responsible have intensified, reflecting concern over justice to the late singer..