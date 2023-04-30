Assam: Journos Get Stuck Due to Hailstorms in Goroimari

A team of journalists got stuck due to extreme bad weather conditions in Assam’s Goroimari on Sunday evening while returning from central conference of Assam Press Correspondents Union (APCU).
The journalist went to attend the central conference of APCU that was held in Goalpara and were returning from the venue when the weather turned drastic resulting in strong winds and hailstorms and they got stuck at Tupamari area in Goroimari, sources informed.
The storms resulted in huge trees being uprooted resulting in traffic congestions as it blocked the roads.
In addition to this, the hailstorm also resulted in power outage and several electricity poles were found lying on the sideways.
On Sunday evening, at around 6.30, several areas in Sontali and Tupamari witnessed lightning and thunderstorms along with hailstorms.
On April 23, Chabua situated in between Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts of Assam experienced a destructive hailstorm.
The hailstorm caused extensive damage to properties across the area. The storm led to the collapse of several houses in different regions, leaving families displaced and in need of immediate assistance.
According to sources, the hailstorm was so severe that it also disrupted the electricity connection, causing a power outage across the region. The collapse of electricity poles further complicated the situation and made it challenging for rescue teams to provide relief.
The storm's destructive force also destroyed the local residence hotel and dhaba, leaving many business owners in a state of shock and despair. The local authorities and rescue teams are actively engaged in providing relief and support to the affected people, ensuring that they have access to shelter, food, and other necessities.