Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will be on a visit to Assam on October. The party national president will participate in a meeting with the party members on October 7.

On the other hand, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also visit Assam on October 8. He will participate in several government programmes in the state.

Shah will also inaugurate the new office of BJP and will also attend the meeting of the party workers to be held in Khanapara.