JP Nadda to Campaign in Assam's Kokrajhar on April 18

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda is slated to visit Assam’s Kokrajhar on April 18 (Thursday) to campaign for NDA Lok Sabha candidate Joyanta Basumatary.
According to United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) President and BTR Chief Pramod Boro, the BJP National President will address a public meeting at Green Field, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar on the morning of April 18.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also accompany JP Nadda in the campaign, Pramod Boro added.
It may be mentioned that, the UPPL will field Joyanta Basumatary from the No. 1 Kokrajhar Lok Sabha ST (HPC) constituency for the upcoming polls. Basumatary, who is the sitting MLA from the Sidli LAC and the former vice-president of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), has been fielded from one of the constituencies that ruling ally BJP handed to the party.