JP Nadda to Campaign in Assam's Kokrajhar on April 18

It may be mentioned that, the UPPL will field Joyanta Basumatary from the No. 1 Kokrajhar Lok Sabha ST (HPC) constituency for the upcoming polls. Basumatary, who is the sitting MLA from the Sidli LAC and the former vice-president of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), has been fielded from one of the constituencies that ruling ally BJP handed to the party.