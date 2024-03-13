UPPL Names Joyanta Basumatary From Kokrajhar Seat, Backs NDA's Win

The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) will field Joyanta Basumatary from the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming polls, the party confirmed on Wednesday.
Basumatary, who is the sitting MLA from the Sidli LAC and the former vice-president of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), has been fielded from one of the constituencies that ruling ally BJP handed to the party.
With the confirmation of Basumatary's candidature, UPPL, which is a part of the ruling NDA in Assam is "very optimistic of winning the Parliamentary elections in Kokrajhar HPC as well all in all contesting constituencies in the state of Assam."
"The NDA alliance partner UPPL party is getting majority support cutting across the communities in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," UPPL said in a press release.
Notably, the BJP had left the Kokrajhar constituency to its ally UPPL, while the Dhubri and Barpeta seats were left for Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), another partner in the NDA alliance.
Addressing a presser on February 29 at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the saffron party will contest from 11 of the 14 seats in the state. He went on to exude confidence of BJP's victory in all 11 of the seats it will contest.
The CM said that AGP had asked to contest from four seats, namely, Kaziranga, Barpeta, Dhubri, and Karimganj. Of these, Barpeta and Dhubri were handed to them.