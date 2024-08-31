Jumma Break Abolished with Consensus Of Hindu-Muslim MLAs: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the decision to abolish the two-hour adjournment for Jumma prayers in the Assam Assembly was made unanimously by both Hindu and Muslim MLAs.
Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma stated, “The Hindus and Muslims of our assembly sat in the Malas Rule Committee and unanimously resolved that the two-hour break is not right. We should work during this period as well. This practice started in 1937 and has been discontinued from yesterday."
"This is a unanimous decision. This is not just my decision alone," he added.
Assam Speaker Biswajit Daimary explained that the adjournment had become problematic, making it challenging to conduct discussions effectively on Fridays due to limited time.
Meanwhile, the move has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders. Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav accused Sarma of seeking "cheap popularity" and alleged that the BJP aims to "bother Muslims."
Samajwadi Party leader ST Hassan condemned the decision, claiming, "Himanta Biswa Sarma spreads poison in society. His government is against Muslims."