Tejashwi Yadav Says Assam CM Seeking 'Cheap Popularity' with Jumma Break Decision

In a sharp critique, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of seeking "cheap popularity" after the Assam Legislative Assembly ended its practice of a two-hour adjournment on Fridays for Jumma prayers.
Speaking to reporters in Patna on Friday, Yadav alleged that the BJP is deliberately targeting the Muslim community.
"Assam's CM is doing this for cheap popularity. Who is he? He just wants cheap popularity. BJP has made Muslims a soft target. They want to bother Muslims in some way or the other and spread hatred in society. BJP should understand that even Muslims had sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle," Yadav said on Friday.
Earlier yesterday, the Assam Assembly officially amended the rule that previously allowed for a two-hour break on Fridays to facilitate Muslim legislators in offering their prayers. This practice was initially introduced by the Muslim League government under Syed Saadulla during colonial rule in 1937.
Under the new rule, the Assembly will now commence its proceedings at 9:30 AM every day, including Fridays, without any interruptions for religious purposes. The amendment is part of an effort to eliminate what the Assam government referred to as a "colonial practice" intended to divide society along religious lines.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the decision, describing it as a move to prioritize legislative productivity.
In a post on X, CM Sarma expressed gratitude to Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and the legislators for supporting the change.
"By doing away with the 2-hour Jumma break, @AssamAssembly has prioritised productivity and shed another vestige of colonial baggage. This practice was introduced by Muslim League's Syed Saadulla in 1937. My gratitude to Biswajit Daimar Dangoriya and our legislators for this historical decision," CM Sarma said.