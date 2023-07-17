Junior Assistant Arrested on Bribery Charges in Assam’s Nagaon

Informing about this, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam took to Twitter and wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Bipul Mech, Jr Assistant,O/O BEEO, Laokhowa, Nagaon in front of Jayshree Cinema Hall in Nagaon town immediately after he accepted bribe from the complainant for processing of his transfer petition.”