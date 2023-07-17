Junior Assistant Arrested on Bribery Charges in Assam’s Nagaon

The officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption trapped and arrested red-handed a government employee in Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday.
The arrested person has been identified as Bipul Mech, a junior assistant who was employed at the Block Education Extension Officer’s (BEEO) office in Nagaon’s Laokhowa.
Bipul was arrested in front of Jayshree Cinema Hall in Nagaon town by the team of officials of the anti-corruption cell. He had allegedly accepted bribe from the complainant for processing of his transfer petition.
Informing about this, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam took to Twitter and wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Bipul Mech, Jr Assistant,O/O BEEO, Laokhowa, Nagaon in front of Jayshree Cinema Hall in Nagaon town immediately after he accepted bribe from the complainant for processing of his transfer petition.”