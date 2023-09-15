Junior Assistant Trapped Red-Handed for Accepting Bribe in Assam’s Bajali

In yet another trap against corrupt officials, a government employee has been arrested for allegedly accepting bribe in Assam’s Bajali district.
According to reports, the Junior Assistant working at the office of the Sarupeta Revenue Circle has been trapped red-handed for accepting bribe.
The junior assistant has been identified as Choukat Ali. He had reportedly accepted the bribe for processing of land sale permission.
Meanwhile, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam took to X to inform the same.
The anti-corruption cell wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Choukat Ali, Junior Assistant, in the O/O Circle Officer Sarupeta Revenue Circle, Dist: Bajali, after he accepted bribe for processing of land sale permission."