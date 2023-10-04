Junmoni Rabha Death: 12-Member CBI Team Conducts Extensive Ops in Kaliabor

Over five months after the suspicious death of Assam Police sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, the sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recreated the crime scene at the spot where the lady cop met with the tragic incident.
As per reports, a 12-member CBI team reached Kaliabor in Nagaon district on Wednesday and conducted over three hours of extensive operations.
The team of officials conducted various tests at the incident spot of Junmoni Rabha’s death at Sarubhagia in NH-39. The CBI team also searched for various samples at the incident spot, sources said.
The CBI re-created the crime scene with the help of a container truck and a bleu colour S-Presso car. The team then arrived at the Jakhalabandha police station and re-examined S-Presso car belonging to the deceased cop.
The CBI team also recovered a mobile phone from Junmoni Rabha’s vehicle. The team also measured all parts of the S-Presso vehicle.
It may noted that in the last update on the case, the controversial superintendent of police Leena Doley came under the radar of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in July.
According to reports, a team of CBI interrogated Hailakandi SP Doley in connection to the sensational death of former Morikolong SI Junmoni Rabha.
The interrogation was carried out at an unknown location in Guwahati city, informed highly placed sources.