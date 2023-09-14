Junmoni Rabha Death: CBI Team Reaches Accident Site For Probe

The drawn out investigation into the suspicious death of Assam Police sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha is still on amid a hush over media reports on the matter.
Pertaining to the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), whcih was entrusted to probe the matter, reached the site of the accident where Morikolong SI Junmoni Rabha was found dead following an accident.
The accident had taken place on National Highway 37 at Sarubhogia near Kaliabor in Assam's Nagaon district.
The CBI team reached the accident site and re-examined the series of events that may have led to Junmoni Rabha's death.
It may noted that in the last update on the case, the Controversial superintendent of police Leena Doley came under the radar of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in July.
According to reports, a team of CBI interrogated Hailakandi SP Doley in connection to the sensational death of former Morikolong SI Junmoni Rabha.
The interrogation was carried out at an unknown location in Guwahati city, informed highly placed sources.
Based on the FIR lodged by the deceased officer’s mother Sumitra Rabha at Jakhalabandha police station on May 19 this year, the then Nagaon SP Doley was summoned by the CBI for questioning today.
Earlier, a CBI team led by DIG Lovely Kataria of the central probe agency visited Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts and questioned almost every person involved in the case. Many people involved in the smuggling of Fake Gold and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) were also questioned by this CBI team.
The CBI team here had also visited the spot in Kaliabor where SI Junmoni Rabha's vehicle met with an accident.