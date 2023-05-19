SI Junmoni Death: 4 Cops Including Naoboisha IC Closed To Assam Police HQs

Amid the ongoing investigation of the suspicious death of the Kaliabor sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha and other cases related to the incident, four police officials were closed to Assam Police Headquarters on Friday.
In an order issued by the special Director General of Police (HQ) Harmeet Singh, the four officials namely Rupjyoti Kalita, Additional SP (Crime), Nagaon, Inspector Manoj Rajbongshi, OC Nagaon, Sadar PS, Inspector Bhaskar Kalita, OC North Lakhimpur PS and Sanjib Bora, IC Naoboisha outpost have been closed to Assam Police Headquarters with immediate effect.
The order also stated that the following officials will immediately relinquish charge and report at the Assam police headquarters.
Earlier today, Sumitra Rabha, the mother of deceased Sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha has filed an FIR at the Jakhalabandha Police Station in Assam’s Nagaon district demanding a detailed probe into her daughter’s death case.
Sumitra Rabha has demanded a fair and detailed investigation into the entire incident and also to punish all those involved in it. She narrated the entire incident that occurred on the night the incident took place.