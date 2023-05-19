SI Junmoni Death: 4 Cops Including Naoboisha IC Closed To Assam Police HQs

Earlier today, Sumitra Rabha, the mother of deceased Sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha has filed an FIR at the Jakhalabandha Police Station in Assam’s Nagaon district demanding a detailed probe into her daughter’s death case.

Sumitra Rabha has demanded a fair and detailed investigation into the entire incident and also to punish all those involved in it. She narrated the entire incident that occurred on the night the incident took place.