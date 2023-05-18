Junmoni Rabha Death: Eye Witness Picked Up by CID Assam After TV Interview!

The criminal investigation department (CID) on Thursday picked up the eyewitness in the suspicious death of Kaliabor sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha.
The eyewitness has been identified as Pranab Das, resident of Bokakhat in Golaghat district.
According to initial inputs and videos, he was taken into custody from the premises of a private satellite channel in Guwahati following a TV interview.
Earlier, Das claimed that Junmoni’s car was stationary at the moment of the accident and was parked at the left side of the national highway.
Das further claimed that he was coming from Guwahati and reached the spot at the time of the incident.
“I saw the car parked on the left side of the highway and suddenly a truck coming from the opposite side hit it and crashed the car”, Das said.
“During the time, I saw a man wearing black jeans getting down from the car immediately after the incident,” he added.
He further said, “I was waiting there some minutes after the accident. But a police officer from Jakhalabandha asked me to leave the place immediately and I left the spot.”