Junmoni Rabha Death Case: Truck Driver Granted Bail

The driver of the truck that was involved in the accident that killed Morikolong sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha on May 16 has been granted bail. He had surrendered before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police during the ongoing investigation into the matter after which he was arrested.
A case under Sections 279/427/304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against Sumit Kumar Pal, the driver of the truck that collided head-on with the vehicle in which Junmoni Rabha was traveling. The Assam Police SI was killed in the resulting collision.
Facts about the case pertaining to the death of Junmoni Rabha were revealed by the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Jakhalabandha Police Station, the investigating officer of the incident. A case numbered 84/23 had been registered in connection with the matter under sections 279/427/304(A) of the IPC.
Charges of rush and negligence, damage, and causing death by negligence were leveled against the driver, all of which are bailable offences pointing towards the fact that police are looking into the death of Junmoni Rabha as an accident and not heeding to possibility of it being a premeditated act as hinted at several points during the ongoing investigation.
It may be noted that IPC section 279 states that whoever drives any vehicle, or rides, on any public way in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life, or to be likely to cause hurt or injury to any other person, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both. The offences committed under this section are bailable in nature and are cognizable which are triable by any Magistrate.
Moreover, section 427 of the IPC states that whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both. The offences committed under this section are non-cognizable and also bailable offences, which are triable by any magistrate.
Lastly, IPC section 304(A) is regarding causing death by negligence. It states that whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both. IPC 304(A) is also a bailable offence.