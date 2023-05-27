Junmoni Rabha Death Case: Truck Driver Granted Bail

It may be noted that IPC section 279 states that whoever drives any vehicle, or rides, on any public way in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life, or to be likely to cause hurt or injury to any other person, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both. The offences committed under this section are bailable in nature and are cognizable which are triable by any Magistrate.