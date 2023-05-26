SI Junmoni Rabha’s ‘Adya Shraddha’ Rituals Performed Today

The kin of the deceased Morikolong sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha observed her ‘Adya Shraddha’ on Friday.
Family members along with relatives and people from the neighbourhood gathered at her Guwahati residence in Kahilipara.
One of the efficient police officer from the Assam police force who was also known as Lady Singham or Dabang Cop, SI Junmoni Rabha suspiciously died between the intervening nights of May 16-17, 2023.
Although, initially it was learnt that the police officer died on duty in a road accident, however, the family members and well-wishers of the deceased alleged that the cop had fallen into the trap of a big murder conspiracy.
A CID probe was ordered earlier by the Assam police DGP GP Singh following her demise.
During the investigation process, an eye witness claimed that the Alto car where the SI was found dead was already parked at the spot for a long time.
A person who has claimed to be present at the spot during the incident has brought forward these revelations. According to him, the Alto was parked at the spot and it was the truck that had come from forward and hit the car.
Assam police later took him to custody and recorded his statement. They also arrested the truck driver who had supposedly escaped from the spot after the alleged road accident. As per media reports, the driver had surrendered before the police.
In the midst of the developments, various call recordings of some unknown persons including some from the police force went viral on social media.
Later, Assam police started to verify these call recordings and summoned the top police officials for questioning in connection to the suspicious death case.
Some of the top police officials were also closed to Assam police headquarters and were asked to report the Headquarters at the earliest.
An FIR was also lodged by the mother of the deceased cop at Jakhalabandha Police Station in Assam’s Nagaon district demanding a detailed probe into her daughter’s death case.
Meanwhile, opposition parties demanded a judicial probe into the incident.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma later countered such claims and stated that he was ready to hand over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the family of the deceased police officer Junmoni Rabha demands.
Days after, a press conference was held in connection to the case, where Assam DGP, GP Singh informed the media that after discussing and considering humanitarian reasons, the police would recommend the state government for the transfer of the Junmoni Rabha’s case from CID Assam to CBI.
Following the recommendation of the case transfer, the police department also carried out many reshuffles in their department, including the transfer of the Superintendent of Police of the two districts, Nagaon and Lakhimpur.