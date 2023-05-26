SI Junmoni Rabha’s ‘Adya Shraddha’ Rituals Performed Today

One of the efficient police officer from the Assam police force who was also known as Lady Singham or Dabang Cop, SI Junmoni Rabha suspiciously died between the intervening nights of May 16-17, 2023.

Although, initially it was learnt that the police officer died on duty in a road accident, however, the family members and well-wishers of the deceased alleged that the cop had fallen into the trap of a big murder conspiracy.