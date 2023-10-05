Junmoni Rabha Death: CBI Team Continues Probe; Top Cops Summoned to Nagaon

The officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are continuing their investigations into the suspicious death of Assam Police sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha.
After conducting operations at Jakhalabandha on Wednesday, the sleuths of CBI recovered a mobile phone from Junmoni Rabha’s S-Presso car which was severely crushed after the accident.
On Thursday too, a five-member CBI team arrived at Jakhalabandha and conducted various tests on parts of the vehicle that were damaged during the accident, sources said.
Notably, the deceased cop’s vehicle is being kept at the Jakhalabandha police station premises.
According to reports, as a part of their investigation, the CBI also took away the Engine Control Module (ECM) of the S-Presso car. It is suspected that, the ECM will help indicate the speed at which the car was being driven at the time of the incident.
Moreover, sources said that the CBI has summoned many cops to Nagaon for interrogation into the case. Further, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Lakhimpur, Runa Neog also arrived in Nagaon earlier today., reports said.