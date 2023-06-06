Junmoni Rabha Death: CID Summons Cops Abhajyoti Rabha, Rupjyoti Kalita

Tainted Assam Police officials Abhajyoti Rabha and Rupjyoti Kalita arrived at the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office on Tuesday. The names of both officials had popped up during the investigation into the death of Morikolong sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha.
According to information received, the CID of Assam Police that has been tasked with the investigation into the matter had summoned the two officials to appear at their office.
Sources informed that the two officials were made to face the mother of the deceased Junmoni Rabha. Meanwhile, speaking afterwards, Junmoni’s mother said, “I have lost all faith in the government and the police. A fair probe has not taken place due to the involvement of police officials. My days have been really hard.”
It may be noted that the driver of the truck that was involved in the accident that killed Junmoni Rabha on May 16 was granted bail last month. He had surrendered before the CID of Assam Police during the ongoing investigation into the matter after which he was arrested.
A case under Sections 279/427/304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against Sumit Kumar Pal, the driver of the truck that collided head-on with the vehicle in which Junmoni Rabha was traveling. The Assam Police SI was killed in the resulting collision.
Facts about the case pertaining to the death of Junmoni Rabha were revealed by the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Jakhalabandha Police Station, the investigating officer of the incident. A case numbered 84/23 had been registered in connection with the matter under sections 279/427/304(A) of the IPC.
Charges of rush and negligence, damage, and causing death by negligence were leveled against the driver, all of which are bailable offences pointing towards the fact that police are looking into the death of Junmoni Rabha as an accident and not heeding to the possibility of it being a premeditated act as hinted at several points during the ongoing investigation.