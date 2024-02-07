Junmoni Rabha Died In Car Crash: CBI's "Final Report" Quashes All Chatter

Putting to bed all the murmurs about the cause of death of Junmoni Rabha, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday submitted a ‘final report’ which stated that the sub-inspector (SI) from Assam’s Morikolong died in the car crash.
Several theories emerged in the aftermath of the death of Junmoni Rabha, some suggesting that the accident was staged and she was murdered because of her investigations into fake gold smuggling and fake notes cases.
Rabha, a contentious SI of Assam Police, died purportedly in a major car crash in Assam’s Nagaon district on May 16, 2023. Subsequently, a long drawn investigation, initially by Assam Police, and later by the central probing body, revealed several angles in the case. The names of many top police officials also popped up as the probe deepened.
It may also be noted that after months of investigation, the CBI did not file a ‘chargesheet’, instead only a ‘final report’ was prepared which mentioned that the cause of her death was in fact the accident, ruling out the possibilities of staging her death.
In the ensuing investigation, her links to cases of fake notes and fake gold rackets were unearthed which further brought forth names of police officials. The CBI in its 79-page report found 15 police officers guilty in connection with those cases.
According to sources, along with the final report, 16 video clips have been submitted by the CBI before a court. A CBI official said, “One case is from before which was in Lakhimpur, for which we filed a report around a month ago. Regarding Junmoni Rabha’s death, the report was filed yesterday.”
Moreover, the CBI has given 11 explanations as to why Rabha’s death was not a case of suicide, and a further 15 reasons to support why it was not a homicide case, sources said.
Furthermore, former Nagaon SP Leena Doley, and former Lakhimpur SP Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa, two names that were probed by the CBI regarding the fake notes and fake gold cases, were found guilty and named alongside 15 other officials in the report submitted to the government for appropriate action against them.
An exasperated and weary mother of Junmoni Rabha remained dissatisfied by the CBI report. She said that only God is now her last hope.
Meanwhile, a political war of words also broke out following the report, as Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi and Congress Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia were quick to dismiss it.