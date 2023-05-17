Junmoni Rabha was Under Investigation for Extortion Before Accident

According to sources, the accident took place when Junmoni Rabha was allegedly trying to escape a police operation at her residence in Nagaon District. It is believed that she had discreetly moved to Lakhimpur District with a team of Nagaon Police, where she was suspected of extorting from a petty criminal. Subsequently, the family members of the alleged victim filed a First Information Report (FIR), leading to an ongoing investigation by the Nagaon Police.