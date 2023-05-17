Junmoni Rabha was Under Investigation for Extortion Before Accident

Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha, who tragically lost her life in a road accident yesterday, was under active investigation by Assam Police for extorting Rs 6 lakh from the relatives of a petty criminal from a district that was not under her jurisdiction.
The accident occurred at the time when she was accused of being involved in a petty crime and was reportedly attempting to evade police authorities.
According to sources, the accident took place when Junmoni Rabha was allegedly trying to escape a police operation at her residence in Nagaon District. It is believed that she had discreetly moved to Lakhimpur District with a team of Nagaon Police, where she was suspected of extorting from a petty criminal. Subsequently, the family members of the alleged victim filed a First Information Report (FIR), leading to an ongoing investigation by the Nagaon Police.
Her house was also raided by the top brass of the Nagaon police. Junmoni Rabha was accused of extorting Rs 6 lakh from the relatives of a petty criminal.
Junmoni Rabha had a history of involvement in extortion activities and had previously been transferred from Majuli due to her alleged participation in such illegal practices. However, she was reported to have continued her illicit activities after being posted to the Nagaon District.
Upon receiving the news of Junmoni Rabha's untimely demise, the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) announced the merging of both the FIR against her and the accident case, subsequently transferring the investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a comprehensive inquiry.
The sequence of events began on May 15 when an FIR was registered at the North Lakhimpur Police Station under multiple sections, including 120-B, 395, 397, 342, and 387. Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha's name was listed as one of the accused individuals. The local police, including the Lakhimpur Police and Nagaon Police, promptly took necessary action following the registration of the crime.
However, in the early hours of May 16, tragedy struck as news emerged of the sudden demise of Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha in a fatal road accident. The circumstances surrounding the incident have raised concerns, leading to widespread calls for a thorough and transparent investigation into both FIR number 0183/2023 and the unexpected death of the accused police officer.
In order to ensure an impartial probe, authorities have decided to transfer the investigation to the CID Assam. The family members of Junmoni Rabha have also called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. The incident, which occurred in Nagaon District on the night of May 15, has left her loved ones questioning the events leading up to the fatal crash.
The fatal accident occurred when the vehicle driven by Junmoni Rabha collided with an oncoming container truck on National Highway 37 near Sarubhagia village. The impact was severe, resulting in the complete destruction of the vehicle. Local police promptly responded to the scene and rushed Junmoni to Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital for immediate medical attention. Tragically, despite the efforts of medical professionals, she was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Reports suggest that Junmoni Rabha was driving in civilian attire and heading towards Upper Assam when the accident occurred at approximately 2 am.
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Junmoni Rabha's death is now in the hands of the CID, which is expected to conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry to ascertain the facts surrounding this tragic incident.