Hours Before SI Junmoni Rabha’s Death, Nagaon Police Raided Her Residence

Just a few hours before Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha met with a fatal accident, the Nagaon Police had carried out a raid in her residence during which they seized Rs. 80,000, reports emerged on Wednesday.
The raid was conducted on the basis of a complaint lodged at Lakhimpur Police Station accusing her of being involved in an extortion case. The raid was carried out after Junmoni’s mother signed a consent form, sources informed.
The police also recorded the video of the search at her residence.
Meanwhile, an informant of SI Junmoni, Hasina Begum, who provided information against a fake gold nexus to her, has claimed that the accident was a premeditated murder. She has bought in serious allegations against the Lakhimpur Police asserting that Junmoni Rabha was innocent and that the case lodged against her was baseless.
Notably, Junmoni Rabha, who was embroiled in various controversies, died in a road accident at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday night. The vehicle in which Rabha was travelling in, reportedly collided with an oncoming container truck bearing registration number ‘UP 78UT 4518’ near Sarubhagia village on National Highway 37. Sources said that the vehicle was completely crushed in the accident as the impact was huge.
Rabha was a SI at Morakolong police station in Nagaon who made headlines last year for various controversies she was embroiled in – including corruption, criminal conspiracy, and cheating, for which was also arrested. She was later granted bail by a sessions court.
Junmoni’s death has raised several questions of whether it was murder, suicide or just an accident that turned fatal. Due to this, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh handed over the case to CID.
According to DGP Singh, a case was registered against Junmoni Rabha at the North Lakhimpur Police Station on May 15, a day before her death where she was named as an accused. Both the cases including the FIR lodged against Rabha and her tragic death will now be investigated by the CID, informed GP Singh.