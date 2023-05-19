Junmoni Rabha's Post Mortem Suggests Possibility Of Premeditated Act
The much awaited post-mortem reports of Junmoni Rabha are in and it has revealed startling facts about the incident that claimed her life in the wee hours of May 16.
According to the post-mortem reports, Junmoni Rabha received injuries in the back of her head. The post-mortem reports suggest the possibility of the entire incident being a premeditated act.
The post-mortem was done at Bhogeswari Phukanani Civil Hospital in Assam’s Nagaon. The medical examiner’s observations were that the body of Junmoni Rabha arrived in a state of rigor mortis, that is, with the joints stiffened, which usually occurs a few hours after death. Visuals from the site of the accident point towards the body already in the rigor mortis state.
The medical examiner noted that there were multiple abrasions on both knees, legs, elbows and hands. There was a laceration mark or a deep cut over Junmoni Rabha's left forehead. Moreover, there were laceration wounds over occipital area, that is, in the back of the head with an underlying bone fracture.
Furthermore, there was a bruise over the right lower chest and right upper abdomen which was reddish in colour, the medical examiner noted in his report.
Lastly, the comments from the expert were, “In our opinion, the cause of death is due to haemorrhage and shock with cardio respiratory failure following head and brain injury with intra abdominal injuries and hematoma of brain.”
The medical report has highlighted that there is a chance that the entire incident could be a premeditated murder as injuries are mostly not in accordance to the incident that is supposed to have caused her death, that is, a collision of her vehicle with an oncoming truck.
Meanwhile, there have been allegations that the actions of a section of the police force following her death suggest that there is an intention to destroy evidence relating to the case, in a bid to protect a fake gold syndicate. The above statements are unverified.
In addition, with the airbags of the car open, as seen from visuals of the accident site, the possibility of injuries to chest and abdominal area should be minimal.