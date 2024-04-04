Junmoni Rabha's Mother Withdraws Death Case Citing Personal Reasons

In February, putting to bed all the murmurs about the cause of death of Junmoni Rabha, the CBI submitted a ‘final report’ which stated that the SI from Assam’s Morikolong died in the car crash.

Several theories emerged in the aftermath of the death of Junmoni Rabha, some suggesting that the accident was staged and she was murdered because of her investigations into fake gold smuggling and fake notes cases.

Rabha, a contentious SI of Assam Police, died purportedly in a major car crash in Assam’s Nagaon district on May 16, 2023. Subsequently, a long drawn investigation, initially by Assam Police, and later by the central probing body, revealed several angles in the case. The names of many top police officials also popped up as the probe deepened.