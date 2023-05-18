SI Junmoni Rabha Death: Eye Witness Escorted To Nagaon Amid Tight Security

Eye witness Pranab Das was escorted to Nagaon police station on Thursday evening from Guwahati amid tight security cover.
He was previously picked up by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Assam after a TV interview at a private satellite channel here in Guwahati.
Das was produced before the office of the Nagaon superintendent of police.
A resident of Bokakhat in Golaghat district, Das is a driver by profession.
Earlier, Das claimed that Junmoni’s car was stationary at the moment of the accident and was parked at the left side of the national highway.
Das further claimed that he was coming from Guwahati and reached the spot at the time of the incident.
“I saw the car parked on the left side of the highway and suddenly a truck coming from the opposite side hit it and crashed the car”, Das said.
“During the time, I saw a man wearing black jeans getting down from the car immediately after the incident,” he added.
He further said, “I was waiting there some minutes after the accident. But a police officer from Jakhalabandha asked me to leave the place immediately and I left the spot.”