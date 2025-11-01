“Justice For Zubeen From One Hand, Evictions From The Other — That’s My Aim,” Asserts CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Opposition of attempting to exploit the legacy of late Zubeen Garg for political ends and defended his government’s continued eviction drives, saying the state will pursue both justice for Zubeen and strict enforcement of eviction orders.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said Congress members and Akhil Gogoi were bringing people who had neither attended Zubeen’s functions nor been long-standing fans of him, which he said was inconveniencing genuine admirers.

He said Congress leaders are involved in what he described as an attempt to “exploit Zubeen Garg for political gains.”

Sarma also alleged that groups from the "Miya" community had visited the memorial in the evenings in a way that, he said, disturbed the solemnity of the site.

“Today, the Congress is attempting to exploit Zubeen Garg for political gains,” he said, adding that the BJP was working to ensure Zubeen received “the true respect and honour he deserves at every step.”

The Chief Minister said that fake public display of fandom would subside after the April elections. “After the April election, "duplicate Zubeen fans' will vanish — it’s all a tactic for politics. After the election, they will all vanish,” he said.

On the wider law-and-order front, Sarma reiterated his government’s firm stance on eviction operations. “I will stand against the Miya community as long as I am the Chief Minister,” he said, while also asserting, “There will be no compromise under any circumstances.”

Like Arjun used to shoot arrows with two hands, I will also, from one hand will give justice to Zubeen and from another, I will evict the "miyas". Sarma further stated.

Sarma additionally signalled that attention to other political figures would follow once the probe into Zubeen’s death is completed. He said the immediate priority was to secure justice for Zubeen and that discussion of leaders such as Gaurav Gogoi would come later.

The Chief Minister framed his remarks as stemming from confidence in his political standing. “Himanta Biswa Sarma can’t lose credibility… I know politics,” he added.

