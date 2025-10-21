Justice for Zubeen: Gana Natya Sangha Questions Govt Role

The Bharatiya Gana Natya Sangha on Tuesday held a press conference in Bokakhat demanding “true justice” in the mysterious death of Zubeen Garg.

The press meet was held at the premises of Prayas Adhyan Chakra under the leadership of the organisation’s state coordinator Soneswar Narah.

Addressing the media, the Bharatiya Gana Natya Sangha expressed serious suspicion over the role of the Assam Government, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union Minister Pabitra Margherita in the handling of the investigation.

Although the organisation refrained from making direct accusations at this stage, it warned that if justice continues to be delayed, it would be compelled to point fingers at those in power.

The organisation also strongly reacted to a recent remark made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma where he stated, “People of Assam will take time to accept facts from the chargesheet.” Calling the statement highly questionable, Soneswar Narah said it indicated a deep rooted conspiracy to manipulate the case narrative.

The Gana Natya Sangha also appealed to Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, urging her not to fall prey to any political or external influence. The organisation assured full solidarity with her until justice is delivered.

“We will stand firmly with Garima Garg until justice is served for Zubeen. The Assamese people will not rest until the truth behind his death is revealed,” Soneswar Narah said.

The organisation further announced that it would intensify its democratic and cultural movement under the banner “#JusticeforZubeen Garg” in the coming days.

