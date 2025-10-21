"Neither Zubeen's Family, Nor Assam Public Satisfied with SIT Probe," Says Congress

Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly and Congress leader, Debabrata Saikia, held a press conference on Tuesday morning at Rajiv Bhawan to address ongoing concerns regarding the investigation into the death of music icon Zubeen Garg. Saikia stated that neither Zubeen Garg’s family nor the people of Assam are satisfied with the SIT-led inquiry.

While addressing reporters at Rajiv Bhawan today, Saikia questioned recent remarks by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, which he say have fueled more doubts and suspicions about the impartiality of the inquiry.

“After the Chief Minister suggested that Zubeen’s death could have been a murder, many in the public have become even more suspicious. We had hoped for a CBI-led investigation to ensure transparency. Now, questions are arising as to why vigilance officers under CID are involved,” Saikia said.

The Congress leader has hence urged the need for a multi-party committee in the Assam Legislative Assembly to oversee the investigation and restore public confidence. He also pointed out inconsistencies in the SIT’s handling of information.

Saikia recalled Zubeen Garg’s activism, including his opposition to tree-cutting and the CAA, saying that these aspects of his life are now gaining importance in understanding the circumstances surrounding his death.

Further, Saikia touched upon the attack on Pratidin Time reporter Narayan Saikia in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar last night, holding the Chief Minister largely responsible, saying that the comments and actions of the state leadership have created such a tense environment.

