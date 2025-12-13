'Justice for Zubeen Garg Can Only Be Delivered if Chargesheet Is Free of Loopholes': Ripun Bora

Congress leader Ripun Bora has raised serious concerns over the chargesheet filed in the case of Zubeen Garg’s death, questioning the thoroughness of the investigation and the accountability of the government.

Speaking to the media, Bora said that the government submitted the chargesheetto show that it had completed its responsibilities, effectively shifting the onus of justice to the court.

“The government has done its part through the SIT investigation. Now, it is the court’s responsibility to ensure justice,” he said.

Bora emphasized that justice for Zubeen Garg can only be delivered if the chargesheet is free of loopholes.

While clarifying that he is not a professional lawyer, he explained the legal principle of “beyond reasonable doubt,” which must be established in a criminal case for a conviction. “It is a legal term, and the court will first examine whether the chargesheet proves the allegations beyond reasonable doubt,” he said.

The chargesheet reportedly lists seven accused and cites several sections of law. Bora stressed that merely mentioning sections is not enough.

“There are over 3,500 documents included, such as flight tickets, railway tickets, hotel bills, and food bills, but these alone cannot prove guilt. Written statements in the chargesheet must be corroborated in court with witnesses and evidence verifying the claims,” he said.

Bora also raised concerns about investigative procedures, questioning whether proper interrogation was conducted at the party where the incident occurred. He highlighted the need for thorough verification of all evidence seized by the police, including firearms and crime scene material.

“Justice will only be served if the chargesheet is robust and all allegations are proven with concrete evidence in court,” Bora said, reiterating the importance of following legal procedure over public sentiment in high-profile cases like Zubeen Garg’s death.