"My Part Done as Chargesheet is Officially Filed”: Munna Prasad Gupta

Munna Prasad Gupta addressing the media.." I have submitted the chargesheet in court, and everything that could be revealed at this stage has been included. The main chargesheet is around 2,500 pages, and along with the supporting digital documents, the total comes to over 12,000 pages, as I have been informed.

Earlier, a team under the Special Investigation Team SIT had been working on the investigation, and at that time, the investigative officers had collected material. Some information was also obtained from Singapore, which has now been included in the chargesheet. Gupta added.”

"The chargesheet has been filed under Case No. 19/2025. Certain portions of the case had been blocked earlier, but now those aspects are under investigation. At present, I have completed my part, and the chargesheet has been officially submitted," Gupta said.

CHARGES SECTION (BY PERSON, AS PER CHARGESHEET)

All entries below reflect allegations recorded by the SIT; the charges are yet to be tested in court

1. SIDDHARTH SHARMA

Sections 3(6) / 3(7) / 3(8)

Section 61(2) (Criminal Conspiracy)

Section 103 (Murder)

Section 316(5) (Criminal Breach of Trust)

2. SHYAMKANU MAHANTA

Sections 3(6) / 3(7) / 3(8)

Section 61(2) (Criminal Conspiracy)

Section 103(1) (Murder)

Section 308(2) (Extortion)

Section 318(4) (Cheating)

Section 238 (Destruction of Evidence)

3. SHEKHAR JYOTI GOSWAMI

Sections 3(6) / 3(7) / 3(8)

Section 61(2) (Criminal Conspiracy)

Section 103(1) (Murder)

Section 316(5) (Criminal Breach of Trust)

4. AMRITPRAVA MAHANTA

Sections 3(6) / 3(7) / 3(8)

Section 105 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder)

5. NANDESWAR BORA

Section 61(2) (Criminal Conspiracy)

Section 316(5) (Criminal Breach of Trust)

6. PARESH BAISHYA

Section 61(2) (Criminal Conspiracy)

Section 316(5) (Criminal Breach of Trust).