Justice for Zubeen Garg: The Shadow That Follows Assam’s Chief Minister

Wherever Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma goes these days, one refrain follows him like an unshakable shadow: justice for Zubeen Garg. From crowded public meetings to the endless scroll of social media, the people’s demand has taken on a life of its own, refusing to be ignored.

At a recent gathering in Morigaon, the CM was there to hand out cheques under the Udyamita Scheme. But as he addressed the crowd, voices rose—not in praise of government initiatives, but in insistence on accountability. “Mama, we don’t want schemes. We want justice for Zubeen Da,” a group of woman shouted. Another added, “Mama, give Zubeen Da justice.” Their words, simple yet powerful, cut through the ceremony, reminding everyone present that development alone cannot fill the void left by a legacy denied.

This scene has become emblematic across Assam. On social media, every post from the CM’s account is met with a tide of comments under #JusticeForZubeenGarg. Cabinet ministers and other party leaders, too, find themselves pulled into the conversation, as if the demand has a force of its own—an unrelenting reminder of a public grievance that refuses to fade.

For CM Sarma, the demand for justice is more than a political challenge—it’s a moral spotlight, following him into every hall, every function, every public appearance. In Assam, the message is clear: the people’s voices cannot be silenced, and the shadow of Zubeen Garg’s legacy will continue to loom large until justice is delivered.