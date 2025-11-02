Thousands Flock to Zubeen Kshetra, Fans Demand Justice Amid Political Concerns

Thousands of Zubeen Garg's fans have flocked to the Zubeen Kshetra on Sunday to pay tribute to him. The gathering at Sonapur was a powerful display of devotion, as people from every corner of Assam came together to honour the late musical legend. The atmosphere was filled with chants, tears, and floral tributes, celebrating the life, legacy, and timeless music of the beloved artist.

Amid the reverence and the crowd’s collective tribute, a wave of frustration and disbelief swept through the citizens. Many openly questioned the state of politics, shocked to see the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma actively engaging in political manoeuvres while criticising the opposition. “We have seen him doing politics ourselves. We even heard him say he would take to the streets, can this really happen?” asked several attendees, expressing their astonishment.

Even as they paid homage, fans made their voices heard with determination: “Justice must be served.” Their demand for fairness and accountability resonated strongly alongside the songs that once united the state, a powerful reminder of Zubeen Garg’s enduring influence and the hopes and emotions of those who admired him.

