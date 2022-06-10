Justice Lanusungkum Jamir New Judge In Gauhati High Court

Justice Lanusungkum Jamir on Friday took oath as a judge of the Gauhati High court in a ceremony held in Guwahati.

Justice Jamir was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Acting Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.

Justice Jamir was previously serving as a Judge of Manipur High Court.

Born on March 1, 1964, at Impuh in Makokchung district of Nagaland, Jamir graduated in history and obtained LLB in 1988 from the North Eastern Hill University. He enrolled in the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura in 1989.

He was appointed as additional senior government advocate, Nagaland in 2000 and later as additional advocate general, Nagaland in 2009 and continued as such till elevation as additional judge of Gauhati high court on May 22, 2013.

On October 9, 2018, Justice Jamir took oath as additional judge, Manipur high court and as judge at Manipur high court on November 12, 2018.