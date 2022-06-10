Meghalaya Not Abandoning Border Talks With Assam: CM Conrad Sangma

Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma has said that the state government is not abandoning the border talks with Assam over the remaining six areas of difference shared between the two states.

Sangma said, “We have not abandoned (the border talks) but there are lots of issues and concerns going on and a lot of homework has to be done again further in this entire thing as for 50 years in fact no initiative was taken so finally the MDA government has taken the initiative.”

The Meghalaya CM was responding to a query as to when the two states will start the second phase of border talks after an MoU was signed to resolve disputes over six areas in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on March 29.