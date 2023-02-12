Silchar Assault Case: Prime Accused Biswarup Bhattacharya Surrenders

The prime accused in the physical assault case, where a student of Assam University was grievously injured, surrendered on Sunday morning in Silchar.

The accused, identified as Biswarup Bhattacharya, was the president of Karimganj Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha who physically assaulted a PhD scholar of the university.

According to sources, Biswarup surrendered at Silchar Sadar Police Station earlier today and at present is being interrogated by the police in the matter.

It may be mentioned that a PhD scholar of Sanskrit department, identified as Biswajeet Rudrapal, was physically assaulted by Biswarup, a former student of the university, and another student, identified as Krisnangshu Chakraborty, in Irongmara last Friday due to which he was grievously injured and was immediately rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

He is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Following the incident, the students of the university blocked the Silchar-Hailakandi connecting road demanding the immediate arrest of the accused involved in the case.