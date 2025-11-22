Justice Sanjeev Kumar Medhi Strongly Criticizes Victor Das for Obscene Remarks

Justice Sanjeev Kumar Medhi of the Guwahati court on Wednesday strongly criticised Victor Das for his obscene language and conduct, following his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

The judge remarked that individuals who consider themselves above the law have no right to behave indecently and need not approach courts for justice. He added that Victor Das’s statements are so inappropriate that even television channels would need to be switched off if he were allowed public exposure. Justice Medhi also called it shameful for a lawyer to represent such a person.

The court raised concerns over Victor Das running a coaching center, warning that his behaviour could negatively influence students by exposing them to vulgar and offensive language.

Victor Das had been detained after making provocative remarks in the aftermath of Zubeen Garg’s untimely death, which were seen as capable of disturbing public peace in the state.

Also Read: Victor Das Granted Bail, But to Remain Detained Under NSA