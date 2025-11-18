Victor Das Granted Bail, But to Remain Detained Under NSA

Victor Das has secured bail in the case registered at Azara Police Station. The Gauhati High Court granted him bail with strict conditions, including a security deposit of 30,000 rupees and one surety.

The court also directed that he must appear at the police station whenever summoned by the investigating officer.

Earlier, Victor was first arrested in a case under the Ambari Police Station. Although the lower court granted him bail in that case, he was immediately re-arrested within the court premises in connection with another case registered at Azara Police Station. It was the second time he was taken into custody.

However, despite receiving bail in the Azara PS case, Victor Das will continue to remain behind bars, as he is currently detained under the National Security Act (NSA).

The Advisory Board has already approved the government’s order pertaining to his detention under the NSA, meaning the preventive detention will continue irrespective of the bail orders in other cases.

