JusticeForZubeenGarg: How a Hashtag Became a Revolution

It has now been 30 days since Assam lost one of its greatest cultural icons – Zubeen Garg. Yet even after 720 hours, millions of hearts continue to ache, not just in grief but in anger and demand for justice. What began as a mourning tribute has now evolved into one of the largest digital justice campaigns in the world – #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

In just one month, over 2 million people—20 lakh voices across the globe—have used the hashtag #justiceforzubeengarg on social media. From Facebook to Instagram and Twitter (now X), the online movement has become a thunderous call against what millions believe to be a mysterious and unnatural death.

A Movement Born from Pain and Protest

Zubeen Garg passed away on 19 September 2025 under circumstances that immediately raised suspicion among fans and admirers. Allegations, theories, and disturbing details surfaced within hours of his death. Those who once stood beside him were suddenly being seen in a different light—faces behind masks started to get exposed.

Despite the government having initiated legal proceedings and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continuing its inquiry, people remain unconvinced. To them, justice will be served only when every individual suspected of having a role in Zubeen’s death is brought to trial and punished with the harshest legal penalties.

The digital revolt began three days after his death. On 22 September 2025, the hashtag #justiceforzubeengarg first appeared on Facebook. Within hours, it gained massive traction. Within days, it became a people’s movement.

Biggest Hashtag Justice Movement in History

In terms of global hashtag-based justice campaigns, history has now been rewritten. No other movement using the word “justice” has ever garnered such massive participation in such a short period of time.

1 #justiceforzubeengarg: 2 million+

2 #justiceforzara: 1.3 million

3 #justiceforpalestine: 7.53 lakh

This makes #justiceforzubeengarg the largest digital justice movement in the world, surpassing even international campaigns.

The Birth of Hashtag Activism – How It All Began

Before understanding the strength of this movement, it is important to know where hashtags came from.

The concept of hashtags was introduced in 2007 by former Google developer Chris Messina, who first used it on Twitter to group discussions around common topics. Initially dismissed by Twitter, the hashtag gained relevance during the California wildfires of 2007, when people used #sandiegofire to track updates and seek help.

From that moment, hashtags transformed social media from casual chat zones into powerhouses of public coordination, protest, and activism. Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok later adopted the system—and a digital revolution was born.

World’s Most Influential Hashtag Movements

Hashtags have powered some of the most influential justice and social change campaigns globally:

1. #BlackLivesMatter

Started by Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi, it became a historic movement against racism and police brutality in the US after the killing of Trayvon Martin and later Michael Brown and Eric Garner. It led to nationwide protests and a global cry for reform.

2. #MeToo

A global awakening against sexual assault and harassment, the movement exploded in 2017, allowing millions of survivors to speak out. Over 19 million people used the hashtag, making it one of the largest digital testimonies in history.

3. #ShoutYourAbortion

Launched in 2015 by Lindy West, Amelia Bonow, and Kimberly Morrison, the hashtag encouraged women to break the silence surrounding abortion. It soon became a major voice in women’s rights activism.

4. #WomensMarch

On 21 January 2017, over 2.6 million people marched globally in protest against gender inequality and rights violations. What started with a Facebook event became one of the biggest peaceful protests in modern history.

5. #ILookLikeAnEngineer

Launched in 2015 by software engineer Isis Anchalee, the campaign challenged gender stereotypes in engineering and tech workplaces. In just one year, it saw 2.5 lakh global uses.

Hashtag Power in Assam – A Digital Revolution Begins

Now, Assam has written its own chapter in this digital history.

In just 30 days, the #justiceforzubeengarg hashtag has crossed 2 million posts, making it more than a campaign—it is now a people’s revolution. Online protests, live discussions, digital posters, mass profile changes, and coordinated awareness drives have made it unmissable.

What makes this movement unique is its raw emotion, its cultural roots, and above all, its relentless demand—Justice for Zubeen Garg.

The coming days are crucial. The streets are watching. The people are awake. And the internet has already spoken.

The question now is – will justice be delivered, or will this movement grow even louder?