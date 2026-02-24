Assam: Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan Reviews Rural Schemes in Majuli

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan on Tuesday reviewed the implementation of key rural development schemes in Assam’s Majuli district during an official visit aimed at assessing progress and quality standards.

At a meeting held at the district commissioner’s office in Majuli, the minister examined the physical and financial performance of major schemes under the Ministry of Rural Development. District-level officers briefed him on execution timelines, fund utilisation and adherence to quality benchmarks.

Focus on SHGs And Rural Livelihoods

Following the review, Paswan interacted with women associated with self-help groups under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission. He stated that 39.76 lakh women in Assam are linked to 3.62 lakh SHGs under the programme.

According to official figures shared during the visit, loans worth Rs 23,252 crore have been disbursed to SHGs in the state, with non-performing assets recorded at 0.56 per cent. The Minister commended the contribution of women-led collectives, describing them as central to the vision of a developed India.

Housing, Road Projects Reviewed

Paswan inspected houses constructed at Garamur under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin. He noted that 29.09 lakh houses have been sanctioned in Assam, of which 21.33 lakh have been completed.

In Majuli alone, 22,349 houses were approved, and 20,107 have been completed so far. Interacting with beneficiaries, he directed officials to ensure construction quality, timely completion and expedited delivery of pending units.

The Minister also visited the Rangachahi State Dispensary and inspected the Madhupur-Puranibari road built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Statewide, 9,146 of the 9,269 sanctioned works, over 98 per cent, have been completed, he said.

Emphasising maintenance and durability, Paswan observed that robust rural connectivity strengthens local economies and expands access to education, healthcare and employment.

During the visit, he also reviewed facilities at the Shri Shri Pitambar Dev Goswami District Hospital in Garamur and paid respects at Shri Shri Auniati Satra and Shri Shri Uttar Kamalabari Satra, acknowledging Majuli’s Vaishnav heritage.

The visit underscored the Centre’s stated focus on strengthening rural housing, livelihoods, healthcare access and infrastructure through close monitoring and ground-level assessment of scheme implementation.

