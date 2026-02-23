Assam: Rs 1 Crore Spent, Majuli Auditorium Still Incomplete After Three Years

An auditorium project at Balichapori in Assam’s Majuli has sparked serious allegations of irregularities after remaining incomplete despite an allocation of Rs 1 crore in 2023.

The 200-seat auditorium was sanctioned under the Public Works Department (PWD) through an Untied Fund allocation, with construction beginning in 2023 for the benefit of local residents in Lower Majuli. However, even as 2026 approaches, the structure remains unfinished, indicating mismanagement and lack of accountability.

Locals have expressed strong dissatisfaction, accusing both the concerned department and the MLA Bhuban Gam of negligence. They claim that despite the entire amount being spent, the project has not been completed.

Locals say the auditorium was meant to serve as an important community space for cultural and public events. Instead, it has now become a symbol of unfulfilled promises.

“This is unfortunate. We are already in 2026, and the building is still incomplete. We have not seen any serious intervention from the MLA in this matter,” said a local resident, voicing frustration over the stalled project.

Residents are calling on the concerned authorities to clarify how the allocated amount was spent and to ensure the project is completed without further delay.