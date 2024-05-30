Assam

Two Separate Food Poisoning Incidents in Assam; 1 Dead, Dozens Hospitalized

The woman fell critically ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms and unfortunately passed away while receiving treatment.
A tragic case of food poisoning has claimed the life of a woman in Mathurapur, under the Sivasagar district of Assam.

The deceased was identified as Lakshmimani Orang.

In a separate incident in South Kamrup's Sanpara, approximately 40 individuals are currently undergoing treatment for food poisoning.

The affected individuals fell ill after consuming Prasad during a local Naam Kirtan event in Sarpara. Among the victims is a critically ill child who has been transferred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced care.

