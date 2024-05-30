Two Separate Food Poisoning Incidents in Assam; 1 Dead, Dozens Hospitalized

A tragic case of food poisoning has claimed the life of a woman in Mathurapur, under the Sivasagar district of Assam.
The deceased was identified as Lakshmimani Orang.
The woman fell critically ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms and unfortunately passed away while receiving treatment.
In a separate incident in South Kamrup's Sanpara, approximately 40 individuals are currently undergoing treatment for food poisoning.
The affected individuals fell ill after consuming Prasad during a local Naam Kirtan event in Sarpara. Among the victims is a critically ill child who has been transferred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced care.