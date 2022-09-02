Assam: Over 1400 Posts Lying Vacant in the Universities

Over 1400 posts are lying vacant in 12 universities in Assam, including Tezpur and Assam University. A total 1484, 476 teaching and 1,008 non-teaching posts are lying vacant in the varsities.

According to the Directorate of Higher Education, the ten state universities have 349 teaching and 1,008 non-teaching posts vacant. The numbers of vacancies are 132 teaching and 746 non-teaching posts in Gauhati University, 25 teaching and 142 non-teaching posts in Dibrugarh University.

26 teaching and two non-teaching posts are vacant in Bodoland University, two teaching and six non-teaching posts in KK Handique State Open University vacant, 90 teaching and four non-teaching posts in Cotton University, 17 teaching and three non-teaching posts in Kuman Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit University, 12 teaching and 29 non-teaching posts in Majuli University, 45 teaching and 69 non-teaching posts in Madhabdeb University, four non-teaching posts in Sri Sri Bhattadev University and four non-teaching posts in Kabi Guru Rabindra |Nath Tagore University.

Of the two central universities in the state, Tezpur University has 38 teaching posts vacant, and Assam University has 89 teaching posts vacant. According to the Directorate of Higher Education, some universities conducted interviews, and some other universities appointed contractual teachers. The students have to bear the brunt.





