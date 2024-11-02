Kamrup (M) Records Most Accident Cases During Diwali | Check Data

Kamrup (metropolitan) district in Assam had the most unsafe roads during Diwali, recording a staggering 20 road accidents in two days (October 31 and November 1), according to official data. This was followed by Sonitpur district, which witnessed 19 accidents, followed by Cachar and Kamrup (rural) districts, both reporting 15 accidents during the same period.
The official data on road traffic accidents during Diwali showed that Assam recorded a total of 246 mishaps across 29 districts. Additionally, 16 incidents of fire outbreaks across 10 districts were also reported in the past two days.
While there were a total of 115 accidents on record on October 31 (Thursday), the number went up to 131 on the second day, that is, November 1 (Friday). Similarly, there were 11 and five incidents of inferno, respectively, across the state on the two days of Diwali.
On the other hand, Hailakandi and Morigaon were the safest in terms of least accidents, one in each district, during the two days. They were followed by Chirang, East Karbi Anglong, Majuli and Sivasagar districts, each reporting two accidents.
On the first day, that is, Thursday, Kamrup (rural) district reported 11 road accidents, the most. There were nine accidents in Nagaon, followed by eight accidents in Darrang and Dhemaji district. Kamrup (metropolitan) district recorded the most accidents in a single day, with 13 road mishaps on November 1. This was followed by Sonitpur (12) and Golaghat (11) accidents.
