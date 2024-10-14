Kamrup Police Seize 48 Grams Heroin At Rangia Railway Station

A team from the Kamrup Police, under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Kamrup, successfully apprehended a female narcotics carrier at Rangia Railway Station.
The operation led to the recovery of four soap boxes containing a total of 48 grams of heroin. The suspect was taken into custody, and necessary legal proceedings are currently being initiated against her. Further investigations are underway as police continue to trace the source and distribution network associated with this narcotics haul.
This comes after Karimganj police in Assam successfully intercepted a vehicle at Chewali Beel, recovering over half a kilogram of heroin and apprehending four individuals on Sunday.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared this information on social media platform X, highlighting the police's proactive measures in tackling the drug menace in the region.
According to the post, the Karimganj police had set up an operation based on reliable inputs at Chewali Beel. A vehicle coming from a "neighbouring state" was intercepted by officials and 548.82 grams of heroin was recovered.