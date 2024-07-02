Guwahati News

Customs Dept Conducts Major Operation in Guwahati, Seizes Smuggled Cigarettes

During the operation, foreign smuggled cigarettes valued at Rs 30.79 lakh were seized.
In a significant operation, the anti-smuggling unit of the Central Customs Department carried out a targeted operation in Boragaon, Guwahati, focusing on the establishment of DP World Logistics, a courier service.

During the operation, foreign smuggled cigarettes valued at Rs 30.79 lakh were seized. The large quantity of cigarettes, clandestinely imported from neighbouring Myanmar, was intercepted as smugglers attempted to transport them to other states through Guwahati.

In addition to the cigarettes, authorities confiscated two almirahs, a washing machine, two refrigerators, and two buckets. These items were part of a consignment sent from Silchar to Guwahati via courier, indicating a sophisticated smuggling operation.

The Department of Customs has filed Case No. 19/UCL/IMP/CUS/GAU/2024-25 in connection with the incident, highlighting the seriousness with which authorities are addressing cross-border smuggling activities.

