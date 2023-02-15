Karbi Anglong: 1 Arrested on Charge of Leaking 9th Grade Question Paper

One person has been arrested by the police in charge of selling class 9 question papers at Malachi High School in Dalamara, Karbi Anglong.

Sources have revealed that the accused named Samuel Ingti was accused of selling question papers to a student of class 9.

The papers were allegedly sold to youth name Anand Teron from an amount of Rs 1,500.

The police were somehow able to apprehend both of them.

A case was registered at Diphu Police station on Sunday regarding the leakage of the question papers.

In yet another similar instance, on Monday, the Morigaon Police arrested Nasma Begum on charges of leaking third year paper of Health Department Examination.

Sources have revealed that a part of the question paper was found in the examination hall. Thereafter, someone made it viral by taking a picture of the question paper. The title ‘begum’ could clearly be seen on the paper. However, the authorities couldn’t clearly figure out the name.

After much investigation, it came to light that the mastermind behind Morigaon’s Moirabari paper leak incident is a woman from Assam’s Lakhimpur district named Nasma Begum.

Nasma had appeared for her examination in Lakhimpur from where the question paper was leaked. It has come to the fore that her phone was used to leak the question paper.

The Police arrested the accused from Moirabari town in Morigaon District.

A new angle has come up in the case of health department question paper leak in Assam’s Morigaon on Wednesday in which a driver has been apprehended by the police.

Sources have revealed that a driver from Morigaon has been apprehended by the police. The driver named Habibur Rahman alias Tipu is a resident of Langribari Village in Moirabari.

It has come to light that Nasma Begum, who is the prime suspect of the case travelled in Habibur’s vehicle to the examination hall.